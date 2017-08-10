UCSO: Man to face charges of rape, sexual battery, neglect

William Knuttel (Courtesy of the Unicoi County Sheriff's Office)

UNICOI COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was arrested on Tuesday on rape, sexual battery and other charges.

According to a UCSO news release, William Knuttel was charged with rape, sexual battery and neglect of an impaired person following an investigation by Unicoi County investigators.

Details regarding Knuttel’s arrest have not yet been made available.

Investigators found probable cause to arrest Knuttel and he is being held in the Unicoi County Jail.

