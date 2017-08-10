Teenager arrested in connection to murder of Jonesborough trucker Keith Odom

(WJHL) – According to our CBS affiliate WAFB in Baton Rouge Louisiana, authorities say they have Landry Carter, 18, of Baton Rouge in custody on charges of 1st degree murder and armed robbery.

Police say Carter is accused of shooting Keith Odom, 49, of Jonesborough, Tennessee after robbing him of his personal belongings.

Carter is also being charged three counts of armed robbery.

Police say these cases were cleared as a result of a coordinated effort by the BRPD Homicide Division, BRPD Armed Robbery Division, BRPD Uniform Patrol, and the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened Tuesday in the 12300 block of Florida Blvd. shortly before 8 a.m.

Odom was taken to the hospital by EMS, but later died as a result of his injuries.

Investigators with BRPD believe that Odom was repairing his 18-wheeler truck when a male suspect approached and robbed him. They also presume that Odom sustained gunshot injuries after turning his property over to the suspect.