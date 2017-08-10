Sheriff: Man sought in questioning of wife’s disappearance kills self

Related Coverage WCSO deputies searching for missing Telford woman; husband wanted on reckless endangerment charge

TELFORD, TN (WJHL) – Washington County Sheriff’s Office officials told News Channel 11 that a man wanted for questioning in his wife’s disappearance shot himself Thursday.

Washington County Sheriff Ed Graybeal told us that around 9 a.m. the sheriff’s office learned of shots being fired at 147 Miller Drive, which is owned by Curtis Cloyd’s mother.

Graybeal told us when deputies arrived they went around the house and saw him sitting in the door with a gun. Deputies backed away from Curtis Cloyd and called in back up, which included a SWAT team.

Miller Drive, as well as surrounding roads, were closed to traffic.

Around 30 deputies, as well as Jonesborough Fire Department, EMS and Johnson City Police Department’s robot responded to the scene and Graybeal said gas grenades were deployed.

SWAT team members went into the home and found Curtis Cloyd had shot himself.

A medical examiner has been called to the scene and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials are also en route and will handle a portion of the investigation at the request of Graybeal.

On Monday we reported that Lisa Maria Cloyd, 53, was reported missing by her son. Lisa Cloyd was last seen on July 20.

The sheriff’s office issued a second news release on Monday afternoon saying that they were searching for her husband, Curtis Cloyd, 50.

According to Sheriff Ed Graybeal, Curtis Cloyd was listed as a possible person of interest in the case. Graybeal said Curtis Cloyd got away from investigators through a back door in the home.

In the earlier release, Curtis Cloyd was wanted for felony reckless endangerment and a prohibited weapon charge because of an encounter at a home on the previous day that involved a handgun.

Graybeal said Lisa Cloyd is still missing and said they do not have any leads at the moment.

