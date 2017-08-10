Search continues for Bristol Virginia escaped inmate

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL)- Five agencies, a helicopter and a k-nine unit are searching for Stephen Thompson, who escaped the Bristol Virginia jail Wednesday afternoon.

“He was not restrained at the time he left,” said Bristol Virginia Sheriff Jack Weisenburger.

Thompson was able to run out the front door of the jail.

Harvey Holl says he saw Thompson in his neighbors’ yard on Reservoir Street.

“He came up the alley there next to his garage, I said ‘Is there something I can do for you?” said Holl. “He just took off, he disappeared and went across through there and in the woods.”

“As of right now that was the last confirmed sighting of him, we know that was him they had seen on Reservoir and East Mary,” said Detective Sergeant Steven Crawford of Bristol Virginia Police Department. “Since then we have had some calls but no confirmed sightings of him.”

An apartment was broken into off Dixie Street and pair of khaki pants was stolen. Officials believe Thompson could be wearing those pants.

“We suspect that could have been him, that’s really close to the area when he was first spotted,” said Crawford.

Thompson was being held for possession of ammunition by a felon and obstruction of justice. He is also believed to be involved in a string of burglaries in Washington County, Virginia.

Until he is captured, police have a word of warning.

“Don’t approach this man, keep your doors locked for the time being, car doors locked as you’re driving and if you see anything suspicious….call,” said Crawford.

