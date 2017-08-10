Police: Escaped Bristol, Va. inmate captured

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – Bristol, Va. Police Department officials confirmed to News Channel 11 that the inmate who escaped from custody Wednesday afternoon has been captured.

According to BVPD Sgt. Steven Crawford, Steven Thompson was reportedly spotted Thursday night in the area of Randolph Street and Wagner Road.

Crawford said there was a sighting of Thompson going into the Ballpark Corner Market and police were searching the area.

According Crawford, Thompson was arrested around 9:40 p.m.

Details of his arrest and where he was found is unknown at this time. We will continue to gather information and we’ll bring them to you as soon as they become available.

