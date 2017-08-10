Kingsport Aldi holds grand reopening after renovations

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Aldi in Kingsport held its grand reopening Thursday after going through renovations to expand the store.

After opening only a couple of years ago, Aldi became popular enough that they wanted to enlarge the store and work on their floor plan to improve their business.

Aldi District Manager Trey Powers said the expansion, which features more room for products and a fresh, new look, has been well received.

“Whenever you do a remodel you don’t know what you’re going to get when you walk back in,” Powers said. “Everybody’s had a great response, love the new layout, love the prices, so it’s been exciting.”

Aldi in Johnson City is also going through renovations, similar to those in Kingsport, and will be closing temporarily next month to finish the work.

