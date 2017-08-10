Grand jury takes no action, says man acted in self-defense in Bloomingdale death investigation

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A grand jury took no action Wednesday in the case of a man who had fired a shotgun before he was hit and killed by a vehicle in Bloomingdale back in December.

Investigators at the time said David Wells ran over David Brandon, 56, in front of his on Stuffle Street.

Wells said Brandon had a gun and witnesses said at least one shot was fired before the crash.

Brandon died at the hospital.

District Attorney General Barry Staubus confirmed to News Channel 11 a grand jury determined Wells acted in self-defense.

