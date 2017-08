Johnson City, TN (WJHL) – East Coast Wings and Grill got into the back-to-school spirit Thursday morning.

The Johnson City restaurant awarded one thousand dollars to Northside Elementary second grade teacher and the school’s teacher-of-the-year Christus Leeper.

She will use the money on school supplies for the year.

Leeper’s fourteen students also received backpacks from the restaurant. The backpacks were filled with notebooks, pencils, and other school essentials.