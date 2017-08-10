DC Fitness to reopen Johnson City gym, honor contracts after sudden closing of Cor24

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Just weeks after its closure, a Gray fitness center is set to reopen under new ownership in early September.

Appalachian Community Federal Credit Union says it will support a local entrepreneur, Derek Carson, as he reopens the fitness center that recently closed.

Members of Cor24, the gym that suddenly closed last month, will have access to the new gym. The building is owned by Appalachian Community Credit Union.

“We are thrilled at the solution we’ve been able to reach in such a short time,” ACFCU CEO Ron Scott said. “ACFCU is committed to the local community, we understand the inconvenience Cor24’s closure caused members, and we strive to create opportunities for minority entrepreneurs whenever possible. This solution addresses all of those important considerations, and we are blessed that Derek was ready and willing to step up and help.”

Carson is a Johnson City native and has dual degrees in allied health and accounting from East Tennessee State University. He is also a familiar face to Cor24 members, according to ACFCU.

According to ACFCU, the gym which closed without notice on July 26 was the main site of his work as personal trainer.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to build a thriving, dynamic fitness center in such a great location,” Carson said. “Members familiar with the space can expect an experience second-to-none and I’m confident we’ll be an attractive option for anyone seeking a well-run fitness experience.”

ACFCU says Cor24 is completely dissolved and retained no asset. Those with receipts and other proof of pre-payment are encouraged to contact DC Fitness.

Under the arrangement between the credit union and the new owner, Carson says he intends to honor the contracts of former Cor24 members and extend the account for the days the gym was closed.