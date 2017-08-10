Chevrolet introduces Camaro ZL1 for 2018 NASCAR Cup Series

DETROIT (AP) – Chevrolet has introduced a new car for next year’s NASCAR Cup Series – a Camaro ZL1.

The Chevy Camaro has only two Cup Series victories to its credit, both by Tiny Lund in 1971. More recently, the Camaro SS has been Chevrolet’s entry in the Xfinity Series since 2013.

Chevy introduced the new race car in an outdoor ceremony in downtown Detroit on Thursday. Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson drove the car along Jefferson Avenue before pulling in front of the Renaissance Center, headquarters of General Motors.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., who was also on hand, says he believes Chevy fans will be happy with the car, and he believes a lot of people had been hoping the Camaro would return to the Cup Series.