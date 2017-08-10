Bucs among nation’s best in attendance improvement

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Aug. 10, 2017) – The ETSU men’s basketball team continues to reap good news from its historic 2016-17 season, learning earlier this week that the program posted the nation’s 15th best increase for average attendance from the previous year.

The Bucs, who averaged 3,065 fans a game in 2015-16, watched as that number ballooned to 4,053 fans per game during the team’s championship run to the NCAA Tournament in 2016-17. ETSU ultimately led the Southern Conference in average attendance per game – selling out three games during the season versus Tennessee, Chattanooga and Furman – and was just outside of the Top 100 in overall attendance in the country out of 347 Division I teams.

“Our yearly increase in attendance is a credit to everyone associated with our program inside and out,” said ETSU head coach Steve Forbes. “ETSU is committed to having a top notch men’s basketball program and the Tri-Cities is committed to supporting our program. It’s a perfect match.”

According to ETSU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Richard Sander, the Bucs’ attendance numbers were an indication of the excellence both on the floor and in the stands.

“The best programs are comprised of great teams and even better fans – and we have both inside Freedom Hall,” Sander said. “Watching the work of Coach Forbes, his staff and players is a pleasure and it’s not a shock that people in this area are coming to watch them play. We clearly have the best fan base in the Southern Conference and perhaps in all of mid-major basketball. They showed that for sure last season, and we can’t wait to see it again this year.”