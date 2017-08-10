Bristol Kroger launches ClickList online ordering service

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – Kroger’s online ordering service, ClickList, is now in the Tri-Cities, opening on Thursday in Bristol, Virginia.

Customers can order their groceries online and pick them up at the store without even getting out of their vehicle.

E-Commerce Manager Adam Coleman says this service is all about convenience.

“It provides the customer with convenience where they can basically place their order online at home, in their car, from the airport, wherever they may be,” Coleman said, “Then drive to the store and pick their groceries up curbside without ever having even to exit their vehicle.”

Orders can be scheduled for same-day pick-up or they can be scheduled up to 3 days in advance.

To place your own order, visit http://www.kroger.com/ClickList.

The new service is creating 20 new jobs at the Bristol location on Midway Street.

