Vols freshman set to undergo surgery, redshirt

Tennessee freshman offensive lineman K’Rojhn Calbert is set to undergo surgery to repair a pre-existing knee injury and will sit out this season, sources confirmed to GoVols247 on Wednesday.

Calbert, a former three-star prospect from Warren County High School in McMinnville, Tenn., will redshirt this season.

The 6-foot-5, 316-pound Calbert appeared unlikely to play a major role as a true freshman. But his loss further depletes the Vols’ depth at offensive tackle, which already has taken a hit with the loss of junior Chance Hall to season-ending knee surgery.

He didn’t play football as a junior in high school coming off a pair of knee injuries. A source close to Calbert said he will undergo surgery to repair the same anterior cruciate ligament he tore as a freshman in high school.

One of three true freshman offensive linemen on Tennessee’s roster, Calbert had made a good impression on first-year Vols offensive line coach Walt Wells during the first two weeks of preseason camp.

“K’Rojhn’s a big, athletic, strong kid who’s never played a lot of football,” Wells said Sunday. “And he’s learning every day. The thing that really surprised me with him is how quickly he’s learning. He’s doing a nice job with that. We’ve got to continue to push him.

“He hadn’t seen a lot of different things from our defense yet, but he’s starting to see that and his head’s exploding a little bit, but we’ll get him ringed in and get him going.”