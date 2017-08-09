Turf almost finished, logos up at new ETSU football stadium

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – In just over three weeks, East Tennessee State University football kicks off at their brand new stadium.

We got a look inside the Bucs’ new home Wednesday morning.

The turf is almost finished, the logos are up and right now the scoreboard frame is going up.

If you want to see it for yourself, on Thursday ETSU will host stadium tours at noon at 5 p.m.

The tours are free and open to the public.

ETSU opens its 2017 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 against Limestone College at 7 p.m.

