Turf almost finished, logos up at new ETSU football stadium

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – In just over three weeks, East Tennessee State University football kicks off at their brand new stadium.

We got a look inside the Bucs’ new home Wednesday morning.

The turf is almost finished, the logos are up and right now the scoreboard frame is going up.

If you want to see it for yourself, on Thursday ETSU will host stadium tours at noon at 5 p.m.

The tours are free and open to the public.

ETSU opens its 2017 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 against Limestone College at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s