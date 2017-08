SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Sullivan County Highway Department officials confirmed a sinkhole has formed along a portion of Lucy Road in Kingsport.

Chris Salley with the highway department said the sinkhole was approximately 3 feet by 3 feet and was located in the 200 block of Lucy Road.

Salley said the sinkhole is impacting only one lane on the road at this time.

It is unknown at this time how the sinkhole formed.

