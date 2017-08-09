Police: Abandoned infant survived 3 days in plastic bag



ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM/AP) – Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.

Elmira police say neighbors checking out a noise Tuesday found a baby whose feet were sticking out of the bag. They called 911 and tended to the child until police and emergency crews arrived.

Officials say the baby is in stable condition at a hospital.

Later Tuesday, police charged Harriette Hoyt with attempted murder. Officials say she’s from Sayre, Pennsylvania, about 20 miles southeast of Elmira.

The Star-Gazette reports police say Hoyt left the baby near bushes in a backyard last weekend.

Sergeant Bill Solt, of the Elmira Police department, said that Hoyt had a connection to the house on Walnut Street. He also said that multiple neighbors were interviewed as part of the investigation, and numerous people identified Hoyt as the mother of the baby.

Hoyt was arraigned in Chemung County Court Wednesday morning and remanded to the Chemung County jail on $250,000 cash bail, or $500,000 bond.

Chemung County District Attorney Weeden Wetmore says that Hoyt is eligible for youthful offender status, and she has no prior criminal history.

Wetmore also said that he will review all the facts of the case and other possible charges may be pending. He plans to take the case to the Grand Jury as soon as possible.



If tried as an adult, Hoyt faces anywhere from five to 25 years in prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.