New Ollie’s bargain outlet in Greeneville results in rush of shoppers

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) –  Shoppers in Greeneville lined up early on Wednesday for the opening of a new bargain store. The excitement resulted in a line of people outside the store. The line was so long that it overlapped into the Food City parking lot and beyond. 

News Channel 11 viewer Donna Masters shared a video of the line on our Facebook page.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet celebrated the grand opening of the store that located at 2751 E. Andrew Johnson Highway.

Ollie’s claims to have brand name items, salvage items at bargain prices.

In addition, it celebrated a similar grand opening in Marion, VA. That store is located at 1573 North Main Street — next to the Tractor Supply store.
The new store in Greeneville came with 60 new jobs.

