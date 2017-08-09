Multi-agency search underway for escaped Bristol, Va. Jail inmate

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – Bristol Virginia Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with several other agencies, are searching for an inmate who escaped from custody Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release, Steven Andrew Thompson, 30, who was being held at the Bristol, Va. Jail, escaped from custody around 2:10 p.m.

Thompson was being held on possession of ammunition by a felon and obstruction of justice charges.

He was described as being 5-feet-11 inches tall, with brown eyes and closely cut brown hair.

Deputies, as well as Bristol, Va. Police Department officers, Bristol, Tenn. Police Department officers and the Washington County, Va. Sheriff’s Office, are assisting in the search for Thompson.

According to the release, Thompson was last seen in the Goodson Street and Williams Street area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bristol Virginia Police Department at 276-645-7400 or call 911.

