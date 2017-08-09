Man shot by WCSO deputy in 2015 seeks $12.5M in damages

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A man who was shot by a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy a few years ago in Jonesborough is seeking $12.5 million in damages.

Back in November 2015, Aubrey Calhoun was shot by Deputy Michael Garner at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Deputies were called to check on his welfare.

Calhoun filed a lawsuit in Washington County and in federal court seeking $12.5 million in damages in November 2016 against the county, Sheriff Ed Graybeal and Deputy Garner, saying his constitutional rights were violated when he was shot.

According to court documents, Calhoun alleged excessive deadly force was used, even though he had not committed a crime, nor was he suspected of committing a crime.

The defendants in the case submitted a response saying that the use of force was justified and that punitive damages cannot be levied against a government.

On Jan. 7, 2016, we reported that a Washington County grand jury had cleared Garner of any wrongdoing, saying that he had acted “appropriately and lawfully” during the shooting incident at the church in Jonesborough.

