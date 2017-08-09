Hot-hitting Herrera helps Phillies sweep Braves again, 3-2

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) – Odubel Herrera continued to feast on Atlanta pitching by driving in a run with two triples in the Philadelphia Phillies’ 3-2 victory on Wednesday night that completed their third series sweep of the Braves this season.

Jerad Eickhoff (3-7) allowed two runs on nine hits in 6 2/3 innings.

The Phillies (42-69) swept the two-game series to improve to 11-2 against the Braves this season. They swept a four-game series against Atlanta on July 28-31 and a three-game series on April 21-23 – each in Philadelphia.

Herrera lined a triple to right field in the first inning off left-hander Sean Newcomb (1-7). He added another triple to center field in the third, driving in Freddy Galvis from first base. Herrera scored on Ozzie Albies’ throwing error.