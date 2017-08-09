Friends, coworkers remember Jonesborough truck driver killed in Baton Rouge

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL)- Police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana said they are still searching for a suspect wanted for robbing, and then fatally shooting a man from right here in the Tri-Cities.

Sgt. Don Copolla with the Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded to the 12200 block of Florida Boulevard Tuesday around 8a.m.

That is where police say 49-year-old Keith Odom of Jonesborough was robbed while repairing his 18-wheeler truck.

Detectives said they believe that Odom was shot after he turned over his belongings to the suspect.

Odom was transported to a local hospital where he then died from his injuries.

Wednesday morning we learned Keith Odom worked at Travis Brown Trucking in Jonesborough.

David Brown, one of the owners of the trucking company, said Odom had left the Tri-Cities Sunday to drop off his first load in Houston, Texas.

Brown said Odom then headed to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to drop off items for his final leg of the trip.

Odom was scheduled for a drop off Tuesday morning not long after he was shot and killed.

Brown said when they first got the call from police in Louisiana they thought it was a prank, telling us nobody at the office believed that Odom was killed.

When we spoke to Brown Wednesday morning, he said he still didn’t understand why someone would bother Odom while he was trying to fix his truck.

“He went to advance and got that plug kit, I mean who would of thought anybody would bug you at 8 in the morning…It’s a shame that we’ve got people in America that don’t think no more of a human life than that,” Brown said.

Brown told us right after we spoke to him Wednesday morning he was planning on renting a car and driving to Baton Rouge to pick up Odom’s 18-wheeler.

Brown explained that once Odom’s truck was back here in the Tri-Cities he would then turn it over to his family.

Baton Rouge Police are still asking for the public’s help in this case and anyone with information is urged to call either 225-389-4869 or their Crime Stoppers line at 225-344-7867.

