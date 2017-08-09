Channing Tatum in Knoxville Wednesday for ‘Logan Lucky’ screening

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — Actor Channing Tatum and director Stephen Soderbergh are in Knoxville Wednesday for a benefit screening of their upcoming movie “Logan Lucky.”

Regal Cinemas Pinnacle 18 is hosting the screening to benefit Variety – The Children’s Charity of Eastern Tennessee. The group spans the globe with 43 chapters in 13 countries, working to improve the lives of children.

The film stars Tatum and Adam Driver as brothers who try to conduct an elaborate robbery during the Coca-Cola 600 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in order to break a family curse. The film also stars Seth MacFarlane, Riley Keough, Katie Holmes, Katherine Waterston, Dwight Yoakam, Sebastian Stan, Brian Gleeson, and Jack Quaid, with Hilary Swank and Daniel Craig.

Before coming to Knoxville, Tatum made a stop in Harlan, Kentucky to visit Kentucky State Troopers and learn about their “Shop with a Trooper” project.