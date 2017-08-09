Bruce Springsteen plans a series of Broadway fall concerts

Related Coverage Bikers help Springsteen, stranded on the side of the road

NEW YORK (AP) – The Boss is coming to Broadway.

Bruce Springsteen said Wednesday on his website that he plans to make his Broadway debut onstage this fall at the Walter Kerr Theatre in a solo show in which he performs songs from his career, interspersed with readings of his best-selling memoir “Born to Run.”

“Springsteen on Broadway” begins previews Oct. 3 ahead of an Oct. 12 opening at the intimate 960-seat venue. The eight-week plays through Nov. 26.

Springsteen becomes the latest and biggest artist in years to book a Broadway concert, a list that includes Il Divo, Barry Manilow, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and The Rascals.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)