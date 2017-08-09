Bruce Springsteen plans a series of Broadway fall concerts

NEW YORK (AP) – The Boss is coming to Broadway.

Bruce Springsteen said Wednesday on his website that he plans to make his Broadway debut onstage this fall at the Walter Kerr Theatre in a solo show in which he performs songs from his career, interspersed with readings of his best-selling memoir “Born to Run.”

“Springsteen on Broadway” begins previews Oct. 3 ahead of an Oct. 12 opening at the intimate 960-seat venue. The eight-week plays through Nov. 26.

Springsteen becomes the latest and biggest artist in years to book a Broadway concert, a list that includes Il Divo, Barry Manilow, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and The Rascals.

