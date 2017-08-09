Benefit to raise funds for Honor Flight to be held Sept. 9 in Johnson City

(WJHL) – Honor Flight of Northeast Tennessee is planning a special trip for Vietnam Veterans to our nation’s capitol to see the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

The organization needs your help to make the trip a reality.

Honor Flight will hold a Tables of Honor benefit at Best Western Plus on North Roan Street in Johnson City on Sept. 9 to help raise funds for the journey.

The event will kick off at 6 p.m. and will continue until 10 p.m.

For ticket information, call 423-676-7791.

