Whalen brothers creating memories on the diamond in the Appy League

JOHNSON CITY, TN- Johnson City Cardinals’ third baseman Brady Whalen is settling in to his first year in the Appalachian League. Whalen is currently second on the Cardinals in RBI’s and third in home runs. But Brady is not the only Whalen in the Appy League.

Brady has two brothers playing professional baseball. His brother, Seaver, currently plays for the Princeton Rays. This past weekend, for the first time since playing in their backyard, the two faced off.

“When he got drafted, we looked up where he might go and we saw it was a possibility he’d end up in the same league as me,” Brady said. “So when I found out I was ecstatic.”

Brady’s mother, stepfather and grandparents all made the trip to Johnson City to watch the game, making for a very special evening.

“They were all wearing half Cardinal gear, half Ray gear,” Brady said. “They’ve all called me since they left saying how awesome it was to see us both play and how it was the highlight of their year.”

And like any good sibling rivalry, wins weren’t the only thing the two were competing for this past weekend.

“We did have a bet on who would get the most hits during the series, which he actually ended up winning the last night,” Brady said. “So we were trash talking a little bit, but all in all, we both want to see each other do well.”