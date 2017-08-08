WATCH LIVE @ 1P: Greene Co. fair, state talk about ride safety at fairgrounds

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Today at 1:00 p.m., the Greene County Fair will hold a joint press conference with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development concerning the topic of ride safety at the fairgrounds. News Channel 11 will live stream the event. If you are reading this on a mobile device, click here to watch.

Fair officials said they have increased their effort to ensure ride safety – this year, having three nationally certified (*NAARSO-certified) inspectors on site during the ride set up. Two of the inspectors were hired directly by the Greene County Fair Association.

In addition, inspectors will monitor rides during the opening days of the fair. The third inspector, fair officials say, is hired by Belle City Amusements.

Last year, a Ferris wheel malfunction sent three girls to the hospital. This year, a new company – Belle City Amusements – is handling festivities on the midway.

Rides will open when the gates open at 4:00 p.m. today.

For more information about rides and activities at the Greene County Fair, check out the website: http://greenecountyfair.com.

*National Association Of Amusement Ride Safety Officials