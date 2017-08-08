Virginia math teacher sentenced in sexual battery case

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) – A former middle school math teacher in Virginia was told he’ll spend eight years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual battery in a case involving two female students.

Television station WRC-TV reports 36-year-old Jose Daniel Estrada of Clifton was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 12 years of his sentenced suspended. The station reports he will be on supervised probation during those 12 years and will be required to register as a sex offender.

Authorities said previously that Estrada was removed from his assignment as a math teacher at Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School in Falls Church after one of the victims came forward.

