Tennessee High football looking for junior class to make big impact

BRISTOL, TN- Tennessee High has been hard at work on the practice field with just over a week until its first game of the season. It certainly won’t be easy, squaring off with Knoxville Central.

The Vikings took their lumps in 2016, finishing with a 2-8 record. But it was behind a young squad, with a great deal of sophomores on the roster and undersized players on the roster. That class now has a year of varsity under its belt and the team feels they have made big strides this offseason.

“These guys have more varsity experience then some of the seniors, so they’re ready to play,” said senior tight end JT Scott. “They’ve had a huge offseason and they’ve worked like dogs getting ready to go. So it’s definitely impressive how far they’ve came.”

“Even in baseball or other sports, our junior class is really talented and I feel like we work hard and we have other guys that stepped up from last year and we’ve got contenders,” said junior wide receiver Ryan Gibson.

“Worked hard over the offseason and we put a lot of time in,” said head coach Mike Mays. “Our guys are embracing it’s their team, leaders are stepping up and we’re excited to put a product on the field that everyone can be proud of.”