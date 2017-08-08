Police: Good Samaritan helps victim, aids in capture of Kingsport robbery suspect

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Police in Kingsport say a man is facing several felony charges after an early morning robbery at local convenience store. The police department says a Good Samaritan saw the robbery and stepped in.

Police say around 6:45 a.m. a 66-year-old woman was in the parking lot of Zoomerz gas station in the 1600 block of Fort Henry Drive when she was reportedly counting cash. The woman went on to ride her bicycle across the street to Crown Point Shopping Center. in the 1200 block of North Eastman Road — where she stopped to rest.

Investigators say all the while, a man identified as 26-year-old John T. Ashworth, saw the woman counting her cash and followed her in a pickup truck and

After circling a few times, he parked nearby and approached her. According to a report, Ashworth’s face was covered with clothing. Police said when the victim sensed what was happening, she tried to leave, but the suspect blocked her and grabbed her purse shoving her and her bike to the ground.

A nearby Good Samaritan saw what was happening and parked his truck in front of Ashworth’s pickup. Police said Ashworth, now in his truck< rammed the Good Samaritan’s vehicle and sped out of the parking lot and the Good Samaritan followed him.

Meanwhile, a Kingsport Police Department School Resource Officer was at the shopping center on his way to work when he saw the victim on the ground, and the vehicles speeding away. He went to the victim, gathered some details, and pursued the vehicles.

Ashworth later abandoned his pickup in a driveway in the 1500 block of Pineola Avenue, where police captured him. Ashworth was charged -pending an arraignment – with robbery, aggravated assault, leaving the scene of a crash, and no insurance.

Police said he still had the victim’s money.

The victim suffered minor injuries.