Officials: 1 case of parvo confirmed at Blountville shelter, 19 dogs put down

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities animal shelter will remain shut down for the rest of the week after an illness forced veterinarians to put down 19 dogs at the facility.

PETworks Operations Manager Donna Davidson said veterinarians confirmed one case of parvo at the Blountville facility and continue testing to determine if any of the animals suffered from distemper.

Davidson said this is the third time the shelter has had an outbreak like this, but she calls this one the worst yet.

Volunteer Kathy Ortega said she usually visits the Blountville shelter on her breaks or weekends to walk the dogs and hang out with them, but Tuesday afternoon, she was praying for the animals there.

“If we can stop the growth of whatever it is that’s attacking them then the animals will have a chance,” Ortega said.

It comes after shelter leaders confirmed veterinarians had to put down 19 dogs at the Blountville facility Monday.

“In order to protect the ones that are not sick this is the measures that you have to take,” said Davidson. “There was a positive case of distemper about a week ago and we think this is where it started.”

Davidson says so far, doctors confirmed one case of parvo, and they’re still waiting on test results to determine if any of the other animals suffered from distemper.

“Most of the signs were distemper signs,” Davidson said. “This is the worst ever. There’s been about 3 different episodes of distemper that have hit and, like I said, this is the worst yet.”

As shelter employees continue to sanitize the Blountville facility, Davidson is hopeful they won’t have to put down any more dogs.

“It’s gut wrenching, it’s just I mean it’s sickening. It’s devastating,” Davidson said.

Davidson is urging people to vaccinate their animals, and for the time being, stay away from the Blountville shelter.

If no other dogs show signs of sickness, the animal shelter is hoping to re-open next week.

As they continue to thoroughly clean the facility, shelter officials say cleaning supplies, especially bleach, are welcome. You can drop them off at the Kingsport shelter or at the gate in Blountville.

