New wing of Niswonger Children’s Hospital cares for babies born dependent on drugs

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- So far this year, just in our region, 117 babies entered this world dependent on drugs, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome or NAS, is so prevalent in our region that Niswonger Children’s Hospital opened a new wing in May dedicated solely to babies with NAS. The Mountain States Foundation raised more than $500,000 in community support to renovate this wing.

The goal of this wing is to provide an environment that caters to the specific need of the babies born with NAS, who experience withdrawals right out of the womb.

The new wing has dimmer lights, quieter hallways, and private rooms.

“There is a distinct difference when you walk onto that unit. It’s very very quiet and that’s a much more conducive environment for healing for the babies,” Niswonger Children’s Hospital CEO Lisa Carter said.

Before now, on average about 30 percent of the babies in the NICU had NAS, according to Carter. Carter said the day the new wing opened, “We immediately started moving families over, we immediately recognized it was a much better environment.”

The babies cared for here have a unique set of challenges and needs. “For any baby transitioning from inside to the world is a trick, a challenge, a transitioning time but for a baby with NAS it’s a lot more difficult,” Pediatric physical therapist Karen Speropulos said. “They have a really high-pitched cry, they’re difficult to console, they often will have really upset tummies.”

Now private rooms allow the parents to stay with the baby.

“To have this area where we can have babies and families together, we know that if we can get a mom or a dad or a parent involved and connected with that baby, that’s something that we can’t provide,” Speropulos said.

“We want to make sure we have the opportunity for families, siblings to be able to bond with that baby, learn how to take care of that baby before they go home,” Carter said.

Carter said they are tracking two key factors over time to tell how successful this wing is.

“Number one are families more prepared to take the babies home and then number two can we decrease the hospital stay while they’re here,” Carter said.

Carter said with this new space, they also hope to help educate and equip families to care for their little one beyond their hospital stay. She said down the road they may make classes available to parents while still at the hospital.

