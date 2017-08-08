More than 30 school buses in Southwest Virginia still in need of state required parking brake safety device

Washington County, VA (WJHL) – Months after News Channel 11’s first report about school buses in the state of Virginia that had to be repaired because of a “brake interlock” requirement school leaders about half of the 80 buses in need of repair in Southwest Virginia have been fixed.

Still, school leaders say there are still more than 30 buses in Washington County, Virginia that have to retrofitted. A state wide changing requiring buses purchased after March of 2011 to have a break interlock fixed.

The brake interlock is a safety device that prevents the parking brake from being accidentally disengaged.

In May News Channel 11 first reported you Bristol,Virginia schools had 5 buses in need of repair, Buchanan County had 9, while Dickenson County schools has 8 buses in need of repair. All of those have since been repaired.

Lee County, Virginia schools had one bus in need of repairs. Russell County, Virginia school had 5 and Scott County schools had 8 buses in need of brake repairs, all of those have also been repaired.

The 6 buses reported from Wise County have been fixed but in Washington County Virginia there are still more than 30 buses in need of repair.

School leaders there say for the time being there will be no change in bus routes for students and that while the buses still need to be repaired, they can still be driven and students won’t be put at risk.

New Channel 11 reached out to the state about the delay in the fix, They say Thomas and Blue Bird brand bus are almost done repairs their buses. While IC brand bus had a parts supply problem and will not be finished by the start of school but parts are expected to arrive sometime soon.