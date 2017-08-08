Lawsuit filed on behalf of minor injured in Ferris wheel fall at 2016 Greene Co. Fair

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – A third lawsuit was filed in Greeneville federal court last Friday on behalf of a minor who was injured last year after she was thrown from a Ferris wheel at the Greene County Fair.

According to court documents, Patsy and Michael Laws are suing Family Attractions Amusement, LLC, Dominic Macaroni, Ruby Macaroni, Jesus Herrera- Cabanas, Robbie Kelly, High-Lite Rides, Inc. and Michael Howard for $700,000, after their daughter — along with two other children — fell approximately 40-feet from the ride on Aug. 8, 2016.

In the lawsuit it said that “when the gondola in which (the minor) had been placed reached a height of approximately 40 feet above the ground the aluminum skid plate on the bottom of the gondola caught on a cross brace of the Ferris wheel causing it to be suddenly and violently upended from its proper upright position, collide with another gondola, and throw (the minor) and the other two minor children who were occupying the gondola a distance of approximately 40 feet onto the ground below.”

The minor reportedly suffered serious injuries from the fall, which included fractures to four of her lumbar vertebra, a collapsed lung, a lacerated liver, shoulder injury, physical pain.

According to the court documents, the child also suffered from extreme fright, shock, anxiety, mental anguish, physical impairment, loss of enjoyment of life and may also need further medical treatment.

The lawsuit alleges that the Ferris wheel was “designed and constructed in a negligent, defective and/or unreasonably dangerous condition in that it failed to allow the operator to observe all of the gondolas during movement of the Ferris wheel, which allowed the damaged and defective gondola to tilt, upend and throw its occupants to the ground before being stopped from revolving…”

The Laws family is asking for $500,000 in compensatory damages, as well as $200,000 in punitive damages.

