Jonesborough, TN man robbed, killed while attempting to repair 18-wheeler in Baton Rouge, LA

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33) (FOX 44) – The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the victim of the Tuesday morning shooting on Florida Boulevard.

According to authorities, 49-year-old Keith Odom of Jonesborough, Tennessee was killed around 8 a.m. in the 12200 block of Florida Boulevard.

Authorities said Odom was doing repairs on his 18-wheeler when a black male approached and robbed him. The victim was shot while attempting to turn over his property to the suspect. He later died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Previous Story:

A suspected attempted robbery led to murder early Tuesday morning in Florida Blvd. shopping center.

According to authorities, the shooting happened today in the 12300 block of Florida Blvd. just before 8 a.m.

The male victim was transported by EMS to the hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Investigators believe the man was shot during an attempt to rob him. Information regarding a possible suspect has not been released as this is an ongoing investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.