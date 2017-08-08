Johnson City police: Employee embezzles $1150 in returns at sporting goods store

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City police say a man, 26-year-old William Bishop, took more than $1000 from his employer over several weeks.

Investigators say Bishop was employed at Dick’s Sporting Good at the Mall at Johnson City.

They say he fraudulently returned several Yeti coolers and other merchandise and was given the return value in gift cards worth around $1150.

Police arrested Bishop at his home and charged him with one count of embezzlement over $1,000. He was held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.