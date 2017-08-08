Former SWVA Regional Jail correctional officer, another man plead guilty to public corruption charges

(WJHL) – A former correctional officer at Abingdon’s Southwest Virginia Regional Jail and another man pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal public corruption charges.

Rick Mountcastle — acting United States attorney for the Western District of Virginia — said the two men agreed to smuggle a variety of contraband items into the Southwest Regional Jail.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Justin Brown of Lebanon, Va., pleaded guilty to accepting a bribe as a public official and conspiring to accept a bribe as a public official.

The office said Robert Jones, also of Lebanon, Va., pleaded guilty to conspiring to accept a bribe as a public official.

Evidence presented at Tuesday’s plea hearing showed Brown — a former correctional office — agreed to smuggle contraband, specifically tobacco and controlled substances, to an inmate for $10,000.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Brown offered Jones $2,000 to go with him to a meeting where he thought he would get his payout and the items to smuggle into the jail. That’s when investigators arrested the two men.

