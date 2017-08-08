Shona House with Faith Baked Cakes is here to show us a different take on chocolate covered strawberries.

Shona shows us what do to after the strawberries are dipped and chilled.

Ingredients:

1 Pint of strawberries

1 Cup dark chocolate, melted (Chocolate almond bark will work as well)

1 Cup ‘Just add water’ pancake/waffle mix

Vegetable oil, for frying

Powdered sugar for dusting

Skewers

Directions

Heat the oil to 350 degrees F Pull the stems off the strawberries and skewer each one dip the skewered berry into the melted chocolate and place on a parchment lined baking sheet. Chill until chocolate has set. Mix the waffle mix according to the packet instructions and dip each chocolate covered strawberry into the mic, then fry until golden brown – about 1-2 minutes Serve dusted with powdered sugar.