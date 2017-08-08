Shona House with Faith Baked Cakes is here to show us a different take on chocolate covered strawberries.
Shona shows us what do to after the strawberries are dipped and chilled.
Ingredients:
- 1 Pint of strawberries
- 1 Cup dark chocolate, melted
- (Chocolate almond bark will work as well)
- 1 Cup ‘Just add water’ pancake/waffle mix
- Vegetable oil, for frying
- Powdered sugar for dusting
- Skewers
Directions
- Heat the oil to 350 degrees F
- Pull the stems off the strawberries and skewer each one
- dip the skewered berry into the melted chocolate and place on a parchment lined baking sheet. Chill until chocolate has set.
- Mix the waffle mix according to the packet instructions and dip each chocolate covered strawberry into the mic, then fry until golden brown – about 1-2 minutes
- Serve dusted with powdered sugar.