Faith Baked Cakes

By Published: Updated:

Shona House with Faith Baked Cakes is here to show us a different take on chocolate covered strawberries.

Shona shows us what do to after the strawberries are dipped and chilled.

 

Ingredients:

  • 1 Pint of strawberries
  • 1 Cup dark chocolate, melted
    • (Chocolate almond bark will work as well)
  • 1 Cup ‘Just add water’ pancake/waffle mix
  • Vegetable oil, for frying
  • Powdered sugar for dusting
  • Skewers

Directions

  1. Heat the oil to 350 degrees F
  2. Pull the stems off the strawberries and skewer each one
  3. dip the skewered berry into the melted chocolate and place on a parchment lined baking sheet. Chill until chocolate has set.
  4. Mix the waffle mix according to the packet instructions and dip each chocolate covered strawberry into the mic, then fry until golden brown – about 1-2 minutes
  5. Serve dusted with powdered sugar.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s