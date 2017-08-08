East Tennessee U.S. District Attorneys join national opioid fraud, abuse unit

Hydrocodone
FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013 file photo shows hydrocodone-acetaminophen pills, also known as Vicodin, arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. On Thursday, July 13, 2017, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine released a report saying the U.S. Food and Drug Administration should review the safety and effectiveness of all opioid painkillers. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee will announce Tuesday it has been one of 12 districts chosen to take part in the newly formed Department of Justice Opioid Fraud and Abuse Detection Unit.

The aim of the unit is to help combat the opioid crisis many families across America are battling.

A news conference is scheduled Tuesday afternoon to provide more details about the partnership. Federal, state and local law enforcement representatives will also be in attendance.

