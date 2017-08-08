Channing Tatum spotted in Harlan, KY; Visits with state police

(Source: Kentucky State Police via Facebook)

HARLAN COUNTY, KY (WJHL) – He has played a police officer before, but on Monday, Channing Tatum met with Kentucky State Police in Harlan County.

The department posted a picture on Facebook.

He spent some time with real-life heroes who serve and protect. They say the actor talked with troopers and learned about some of their community initiatives.

Tatum is driving across the U.S. on a motorcycle to promote his new movie “Lucky Logan”. It tells the story of two brothers that try to rob the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

It will hit theaters on August 18.

