Cash reward offered in Bulls Gap cemetery vandalism

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- A cash reward is now being offered after vandals knocked over decorations, and stole urns at a Bulls Gap cemetery over the weekend.

Greene County Detective Sergeant Michelle Holt said thousands of dollars worth of damage was left behind at the Phillipi Cemetery not far off of 11-E in Bulls Gap.

Detective Holt said an anonymous private citizen is putting up $250 for any information that can lead to an arrest in this case.

Tuesday afternoon we found people like Elizabeth Lowery who came out to asses the damage, telling us she has several family members buried at the cemetery.

Lowery also brought cleaning supplies to spruce up her father’s grave site after learning it had been tampered with.

“Windex, and a rag, and comet, and my scrub brush…the vase was over here, the vase goes in the middle, and the flowers were just sort of laying,” Lowery said.

Detective Holt said the vandals racked up thousands of dollars in damage.

“The damaged urns hes got listed at about $3,600 and the stolen urns at about $2,700…I don’t think it was for, like you can’t take this stuff and pawn it and get money out of it, I think it was just to be mean, and to damage it,” Holt said.

Lowery said she is hopeful detectives will find out who is responsible.

“Even if its children, they need to be prosecuted to the max, because if they do this they are going to do something worse,” Holt said.

We also spoke to Charles Kite, one of the trustees over the cemetery, who said they don’t have the money to add security cameras or build a fence.

However, Kite said he would continue to look into additional security measures in order to help deter any future criminal activity.

If you have any information that could help the Greene County Sheriff’s Department you are asked to call either 423-972-7000 (anonymous tip line) or 423-798-1800.

