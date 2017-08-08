Bucs hold first practice in full pads

JOHNSON CITY, TN- Rain forced ETSU inside the mini dome on Tuesday, but the weather could not dampen the players’ spirits as it was the first day in full pads.

ETSU has just two more practices in pads before their first scrimmage on friday. With the way the Bucs practice, head coach Carl Torbush doesn’t feel there is too much difference between just shoulder pads and full pads, but says some players can separate themselves from the pack once they go on.

“There is not much difference, in some kids’ minds there is a difference,” Torbush said. “Some guys can run and move without anything on, some can do better when they’ve got their shoulder pads on and you really find out who the football players are when you’ve got the full pads on because you play football in full pads.”

“Fun to get after each other and just go back into game mode, but I can’t wait until the season starts,” said senior offensive lineman Alex Rios. “Everyone just wants to get better and that’s the difference between this year and last year. Everyone is just looking to get better every day possible.”