Bristol, VA couple indicted on charges of murder, child abuse in death of baby girl

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – A Bristol, VA grand jury convened on Monday and indicted a couple on charges related to the death of their four-month-old daughter.

Heather Denise Terry and Jonathan Lynn Wilson are both facing charges in connection to her death.

The grand jury indicted Terry on two counts of abuse and neglect of a child, two counts of child endangerment and one count of second-degree murder.

Wilson was indicted on the same charges, but also two counts of assault of a family member — a third or subsequent offense, according to the indictment.

The indictment said that Wilson and Terry, “unlawfully and feloniously accidentally kill and murder (the child) in the second-degree while in the commission of a felony, namely abuse, and neglect.

Last year, News Channel 11 reported police went to the family’s home on in August 2016 to check on an unresponsive baby. That baby was taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center, Niswonger’s Children’s Hospital in Johnson City and then to a Knoxville children’s hospital. The baby girl was pronounced dead a few days later.

Police said the child had injuries that appeared to be what medical staff and police said were “inflicted”. In addition, when the parents arrived at the hospital with the baby’s surviving twin hospital personnel reportedly saw bruises on that child.

Police said the injuries to both children “are believed to be the result of ongoing abuse by the parents.”

Shortly afterward, the parents were taken into custody. The surviving baby and a 5-year-old child in the home were placed in the care of Bristol, VA Department of Social Services.

The couple’s trial date has been set for September 7, 2017.