BREAKING: Judge Kurt Pomrenke to face federal bench trial

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – A federal judge will hold a bench trial next month in the case of Judge Kurt Pomrenke, according to federal court records.

The husband of former Bristol Virginia Utilities executive Stacey Pomrenke will appear before fellow Judge James Jones on September 13 in Abingdon, according to a federal court filing today.

As we reported last month, federal prosecutors believe Judge Pomrenke violated a court order when he shared court records with the Virginia Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission last year.

The commission opened a case against Judge Pomrenke last month, alleging misconduct and asking the Virginia Supreme Court to consider whether Judge Pomrenke should retire, be censured or be removed.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.