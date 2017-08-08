Blountville winery offers viewing space, wine tasting for solar eclipse

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Corey Ippolito Winery in Blountville is hosting a solar eclipse event.

It will offer wine tastings for $5 and you will receive a wine glass. In addition, a food truck — Pure Wood Foodbrinck Oven — will be there.

The winery is hosting the event from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on August 21. Free solar eclipse glasses will be given to the first 100 people.

For more information call 423-323-1241. The winery is located at 533 Rogers Oakdale Private Drive in Blountville, TN.

According to the state, all of Tennessee’s 70 wineries will be open for visitors on August 21. To find Tennessee agritourism farms and wineries, visit http://www.PickTnProducts.org

So if you can’t make your way to the path of totality, you can still experience at least 90 percent of the eclipse experience.