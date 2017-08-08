Blountville winery offers viewing space, wine tasting for solar eclipse

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:
Corey Ippolito Winery (Source: Facebook)

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Corey Ippolito Winery in Blountville is hosting a solar eclipse event.

It will offer wine tastings for $5 and you will receive a wine glass. In addition, a food truck — Pure Wood Foodbrinck Oven — will be there.

The winery is hosting the event from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on August 21. Free solar eclipse glasses will be given to the first 100 people.

For more information call 423-323-1241. The winery is located at 533 Rogers Oakdale Private Drive in Blountville, TN.

According to the state, all of Tennessee’s 70 wineries will be open for visitors on August 21. To find Tennessee agritourism farms and wineries, visit http://www.PickTnProducts.org

So if you can’t make your way to the path of totality, you can still experience at least 90 percent of the eclipse experience.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s