9/11 victim’s remains identified nearly 16 years later

FILE - In this April 15, 2014 file photo, a bone fragment is prepared for DNA testing at a lab in the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in New York where forensic scientists are still trying to match the bone with DNA from those who died on Sept. 11, 2001, and have never been identified. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 the medical examiner's offices announced that the remains of a man killed at the World Trade Center on 9/11 were identified nearly 16 years after the terror attacks. The agency withheld the man's name, citing a request from his family. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – The remains of a man killed at the World Trade Center on 9/11 have been identified nearly 16 years after the attacks.

The New York City medical examiners’ office announced the finding Monday. The agency withheld the man’s name, citing a request from his family.

It’s the first new identification made since March 2015 in the ongoing effort. Medical examiners use DNA testing and other means to try to match bone fragments to the 2,753 people killed by the hijackers who crashed airplanes into the trade center’s twin towers on Sept. 11, 2001.

Remains of 1,641 victims have been identified so far. That means 40 percent of those who died have yet to have any remains identified.

The new identification was made through DNA.

