$2,600 now offered for information on suspect in Johnson City murder case

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Last week we reported that two constables donated their own money as part of a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the murder of a 22-year-old mother.

News Channel 11’s Curtis McCloud spoke to Constable Rusty Chinouth would said last week that they were offering a $1,000 reward for information on Rebekah Thompson’s killer.

Thompson was shot in the face while sitting in her car on John Exum Parkway near Garden Drive on July 24th. Thompson’s infant was in the backseat of the car at the time of the shooting. Police later told us that Thompson was also 7 to 8 weeks pregnant.

On Tuesday, Chinouth told us that the reward for information related to the case is now up to $2,600.

Chinouth said an additional $1,600 came in from anonymous donations and said he’s turned in the new reward money into the Johnson City Police Department.

News Channel 11’s Jordan Moore spoke with investigators on Monday who said they continue to follow up on tips they’ve received, but that they have not yet identified a suspect.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 434-6158.

Photos of Rebekah Thompson View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Courtesy of Megan Murray Courtesy of Megan Murray Courtesy of Megan Murray Courtesy of Megan Murray Courtesy of Hakeem Magee Courtesy of Hakeem Magee Courtesy of Hakeem Magee Courtesy of Hakeem Magee Courtesy of Hakeem Magee

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.