Weather service confirms 3 tornadoes struck Oklahoma

By Published:
This photo shows damage left by a storm Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, Tulsa, Okla. A possible tornado struck near midtown Tulsa and causing power outages and roof damage to businesses. (Tom Gilbert/Tulsa World via AP)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) – The National Weather Service says three tornadoes struck northeast Oklahoma, including an EF2 twister that caused heavy damage and injured at least 30 people near midtown Tulsa.

Meteorologist Bart Haake said Monday that the Tulsa tornado touched down at 1:19 a.m. Sunday. Eight minutes later an EF1 tornado struck the southeast Tulsa suburb of Broken Arrow and an EF1 tornado then touched down five minutes after that near Oologah, about 20 miles (30 kilometers) northeast of Tulsa.

No injuries are reported from the last two twisters.

Haake said the Tulsa tornado had wind speeds of 120-130 mph (195-210 kph) while the others had winds of 90-100 mph (145-160 kph).

St. Francis Hospital spokeswoman Lauren Landwerlin says about 30 people were treated at the hospital, including three in “non-critical” condition.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

