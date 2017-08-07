Hawkins County man arrested reportedly after drinking with 3 minors, allowing 14-year-old to drive

ROGERSVILLE, TN (WJHL) – A Hawkins County man was arrested Sunday morning after he was found to be drinking with three minors, in a vehicle driven by a 14-year-old, according to a sheriff’s office report.

Officers stopped 19-year-old Jamie Lawson’s vehicle because its taillights were not working.

Lawson admitted to officers that he had been drinking and allowed the child, who also admitted to drinking, to drive his car, according to the report.

Lawson said he picked the three minors up and went to a lake in Hancock County where they drank beer together.

Deputies said they also found a 9 mm handgun in the vehicle.

Lawson was charged with violation of financial responsibility, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, under-age consumption, reckless endangerment, and unlawful possession of a hand gun.

