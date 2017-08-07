Two weeks later: JCPD still working to identify suspect in John Exum Parkway murder

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Two weeks after a pregnant mother was gunned down in her car with her infant in the backseat, police say they are still trying to identify her killer.

The victim, 22-year-old Rebekah Thompson, also known as Stacy Magee, was shot in the face while sitting in her car on John Exum Parkway near Garden Drive on July 24th.

“It’s a tragedy when anybody loses their life, but when you are talking about a young mother who is pregnant and the child was in the car with her, its very tragic,” Peters said.

Monday morning at the scene of the shooting, rain washed away most of the flowers and memorabilia that once sat in the driveway.

But the memorial is the only thing that’s faded with this investigation, as Lt. Kevin Peters with the Johnson City Police Department said they are still in the process of searching for answers, and waiting for results.

“We’ve pulled cell phone records from many different phones in this investigation, so that does take a while to go through. Sometimes you just have to slow down, sit back and be real meticulous when you are going through the evidence you have…sent all of our evidence off to the crime lab, hoping to get something back from that within a four week period,” Peters said.

Two weeks into this murder investigation, Lt. Peters said they continue to get calls and tips every day.

“A lot of the tips, are basically leading in the same direction…anytime a lead does come in that we feel is hot, we drop everything and we start on it,” Peters said.

Lt. Peters said they hope they will soon be able to identify the killer, and bring this case to a close.

“Since we dont really know who the suspect is, we really have no idea where they might be, so the suspect could be anywhere at this point in time…. and get this dangerous person off the streets so nobody else is in harms way,” Peters said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 434-6158.

