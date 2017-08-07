Tillerson says North Korea must halt launches to talk

MANILA, Philippines (AP) – U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the best signal North Korea could give that it’s prepared for negotiations with the U.S. would be to halt its missile launches.

Tillerson is offering his most specific outline to date of what preconditions the U.S. has for talks with Pyongyang. He says stopping the launches would be the “first and strongest signal.”

But Tillerson says it’s not as simple as North Korea stopping launches for a few days or weeks. He says he won’t give a concrete timeframe but that the U.S. will “know it when we see it.”

Tillerson says the U.S. has “other means of communication” open to North Korea if the country wants to express to the U.S. a desire to talk. He’s not specifying what those are.